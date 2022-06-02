Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Showers and storms today will give way to a nice, less humid end to the work week

4 AM UPDATE
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will keep showers and thunderstorms in the area today. A few storms could be strong to severe capable of producing heavy rain, intense lightning, and hail. That will be followed by cooler and drier pattern to end the week and start the weekend.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 86
  • NORMAL LOW: 67

Send us your weather pictures!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with s Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TROPICS: Potential tropical system will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.
Head coach Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street

Latest News

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 4 AM CT Thursday, June 2, 2022
Potential tropical system will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend
et
Thursday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 2, 2022 (4 AM)
Wednesday evening weather update
Cold front brings rain and thunderstorms and a brief break from the heat
WMC First Alert Weather
A couple rounds of showers or storms on the way