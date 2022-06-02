Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Roadrunner’ officer catches up to woman having medical episode in car

Police in New York helped stop a woman who was suffering a medical episode while behind the wheel. (Source: Town of Tonawanda Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police in New York said an officer helped safely bring a woman’s car to a halt while she could not stop due to suffering a medical episode.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department shared a video from May 14 that showed officer Joe Cavalleri catching up to the woman who was not stopping her vehicle and causing a commotion on the streets.

The department said Cavalleri is also known as “Roadrunner” and the video shows why.

P.O Joseph Cavalleri runs after, and stops vehicle operated by elderly citizen having a medical episode.

On May 14th, TTPD officers responded to Brighton Rd. for a vehicle that hit multiple cars, was not stopping for red lights, and was driving on the wrong side of the road. An elderly citizen was having a medical episode and was not responding to officers attempts to stop the vehicle. P.O. Joe Cavalleri (AKA Roadrunner) sprinted after the vehicle and was able to safely bring it to a stop. Watch it here.

Posted by Town of Tonawanda Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Authorities said they first received calls to stop the vehicle after it hit multiple cars, was running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road north in the Buffalo area.

Cavalleri was able to get to the driver’s side door and stop the woman’s vehicle while also getting her medical attention.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.
Head coach Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street

Latest News

The Turkish presidency’s Directorate of Communications said it launched a campaign “to promote...
No more Turkey: country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’
Friends remember Mallory Morgan
Reward increased to $20K for Midtown woman shot outside apartment
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee brings military parade
et
Thursday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 2, 2022 (4 AM)