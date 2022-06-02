Advertise with Us
Riverside Taps kicks off tonight at Beale Street Landing

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership has a fun summer line-up for people to enjoy everything the riverfront has to offer.

Jasmine Stokes with Memphis River Parks Partnership joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about more about it.

Riverside Taps kicks off tonight and will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.

Grind City Brewing Company will operate the pop-up that will continue from now until Halloween under the overhang at Beale Street Landing.

Also new this year is the River Quest Education Series that will give the community an opportunity to explore the riverfront ecosystem. This Saturday, June 4, visitors can take part in a family-friend water sampling activity at River Garden from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Stokes also gave on update on the construction underway at Mud Island.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Man indicted in murder investigation posed as concerned citizen of shooting victim