Riverside Taps kicks off tonight at Beale Street Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership has a fun summer line-up for people to enjoy everything the riverfront has to offer.

Riverside Taps kicks off tonight and will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m.

Grind City Brewing Company will operate the pop-up that will continue from now until Halloween under the overhang at Beale Street Landing.

Also new this year is the River Quest Education Series that will give the community an opportunity to explore the riverfront ecosystem. This Saturday, June 4, visitors can take part in a family-friend water sampling activity at River Garden from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Stokes also gave on update on the construction underway at Mud Island.

