Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Redbirds demolish Charlotte on the road

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In baseball, the Memphis Redbirds had a field day at Charlotte, whipping the Knights 14-Nothing Wednesday.

Five Home Runs on the night for the Birds, that’s the 4th time they’ve done that this season. 

Catcher Ivan Herrera celebrated his 22nd birthday with four hits, including a 3-run homer.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA...
Grizzlies and Ja Morant win 2 fan balloting awards
UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
Quinones decides to stay in NBA Draft
Head coach Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street
Memphis Redbirds
Redbirds fall at Charlotte despite three home runs