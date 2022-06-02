Redbirds demolish Charlotte on the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In baseball, the Memphis Redbirds had a field day at Charlotte, whipping the Knights 14-Nothing Wednesday.

Five Home Runs on the night for the Birds, that’s the 4th time they’ve done that this season.

Catcher Ivan Herrera celebrated his 22nd birthday with four hits, including a 3-run homer.

