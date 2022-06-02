Quinones decides to stay in NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lester Quinones is now, officially, a former Memphis Tiger. Quinones announced on social media Wednesday night he is staying in the NBA Draft.

This, is after teammate DeAndre Williams announced Tuesday he is coming back to the University of Memphis.

It was a whole different decision process for Quinones.

He saw his stock rise among NBA scouts with every Pre-Draft workout he participated in.

The 6′5″ guard got favorable merits from camps last month at Oklahoma City and over the last two days with the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Quinones is the Classic 3 and D player the NBA covets.

A solid shooter with range who is willing to take on the toughest defensive challenge from the other team.

The second round, or even a two-way G-League and NBA assignment is what the buzz is mostly about. Apparently enough to make him leave Memphis.

Here’s what Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway has to say about that earlier Wednesday before the decision was complete.

“He’s getting some good feedback from the scouts on his workouts,” said Penny. “And it’s getting him excited and I’m there to support him. He won’t make a final decision until tonight, and i hope that he can get to his dream. If he stays in, I hope he makes it.”

Quinones averaged just more than 10 points and five rebounds a game as a Junior with the Tigers last season, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

The NBA Draft is on June 23. Hardaway speaking at the announcement of his new restaurant, Penny’s Nitty Gritty Upscale Southern Cuisine at The Westin Beale Street across from FedExForum downtown.

It’ll be in the space currently occupied by Bleu.

