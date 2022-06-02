Potential tropical system will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend

GULF COAST (WMC) - As the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off, there is a disturbance that bears watching.

An area of low pressure producing a disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula and is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will fall across South Florida and the Florida Keys this weekend.

The latest long range models are showing rainfall totals between 4 to 8 inches possible across South Florida with locally higher amounts with any training of showers or thunderstorms this weekend.

Potential Rainfall for the weekend of June 4-5, 2022 (WMC)

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on November 30. Just like in recent years, this year’s hurricane season is expected to be “above average.”

Below is the list of 2022 Tropical Cyclone Names.

2022 Tropical Cyclone Names (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

