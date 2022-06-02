Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Potential tropical system will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 4 AM CT Thursday, June 2, 2022
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 4 AM CT Thursday, June 2, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COAST (WMC) - As the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off, there is a disturbance that bears watching.

An area of low pressure producing a disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula and is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will fall across South Florida and the Florida Keys this weekend.

The latest long range models are showing rainfall totals between 4 to 8 inches possible across South Florida with locally higher amounts with any training of showers or thunderstorms this weekend.

Potential Rainfall for the weekend of June 4-5, 2022
Potential Rainfall for the weekend of June 4-5, 2022(WMC)

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on November 30. Just like in recent years, this year’s hurricane season is expected to be “above average.”

Below is the list of 2022 Tropical Cyclone Names.

2022 Tropical Cyclone Names
2022 Tropical Cyclone Names(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.
Head coach Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street

Latest News

et
Thursday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 2, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Showers and storms today will give way to a nice, less humid end to the work week
Wednesday evening weather update
Cold front brings rain and thunderstorms and a brief break from the heat
WMC First Alert Weather
A couple rounds of showers or storms on the way