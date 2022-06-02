Nationwide baby formula shortage could last into next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The country’s top baby formula producers are still working to get more products on shelves as the FDA commissioner indicates this nationwide shortage could last into next month.

The White House announced a third Operation Fly Formula mission carrying shipments of the formula is expected in the U.S. next week.

It’s expected to be enough for about 4 million eight-ounce bottles.

Two shipments of formula will be flown in from Australia and another from the UK which will all then be sent to retailers across the country.

The announcement comes as President Biden tries to hold the country’s top formula suppliers accountable for the steps they’re taking to ramp up production.

“Our manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Vermont are running 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Murray Kessler, CEO, Perrigo Company.

“We have crisis teams that are operating today, three and a half months after the recall, with the same level of urgency as we did when I got that first phone call informing me of the crisis situation,” said Tarun Malkani, CEO, Gerber.

“Our trucks are getting to distribution centers and prioritized with our retail partners like Walmart and Target Kroger such that our trucks are unloaded first and feedings get to shelf faster,” said Robert Cleveland, SVP, North America and Europe Nutrition, Reckitt.

The administration also announced it will provide more than $2 billion to try to strengthen the nation’s food supply system.

When questioned about action taken as the shortage was approaching Biden said he became aware of the impending issue in April.

We know Mid-South shipping giant FedEx has played a big role in the Operation Fly Formula which uses government-contracted commercial flights to get that imported formula into the country quickly.

The White House says United Airlines will fly formula for free from London’s Heathrow Airport to various airports across the U.S. over a three-week time frame starting June 9.

We could see another 4 million bottles worth of formula from Bubs of Australia. It plans to ship formula to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11.

All of this formula will be distributed to retailers like Kroger, Target, Walmart and more.

American formula makers say they are operating nearly 24 hours a day to get more products on shelves but the FDA indicates the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan may still be a few weeks away from reopening.

We know Mid-South shipping giant FedEx has been instrumental in getting the first shipments of formula via operation fly formula to the U.S. the company is one of many contracted flights the government has. It’s unclear if the company will participate in these next shipments.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.