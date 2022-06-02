Advertise with Us
More afternoon rain or thunder for some areas but not everywhere

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers or a few thunderstorms will continue in some areas, mainly along and south of I-40 this afternoon from Forrest City to Helena to Oxford. A passing shower or storm is still possible in Memphis and Shelby county as well. It will remain cloudy for other areas with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: A passing shower or storm early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to late day sun with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: It looks warm and muggy with an isolated shower or storm possible each day or night with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

