Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department says they have a suspect in custody after a manhunt Thursday morning.

Dozens of Southaven police officers swarmed the area of Church and Getwell Roads in search of an armed robbery suspect.

Officers spotted the suspect at 8:20 running through the neighborhood after they were called to the area for a burglary.

Police say he then broke into a home by shooting the window. A woman was inside and ran out the back of the home.

From there, police treated the home as a barricade situation. A hostage negotiator was able to get the suspect out of the home and into custody.

Brian Parker, 48, was taken into custody. He faces three charges of home invasion and discharging a firearm. Olive Branch Police Department has carjacking and two home invasion charges against him pending as well, SPD says.

Police say Parker also had an outstanding warrant out of Pontotoc County for felony theft.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Criminal attorney talks verdict of Depp & Heard defamation trial
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Former President Donald Trump
Trump group says council’s request to deny MPD presence is ‘mean-spirited’
Bretrue Jackson indicted in Nov. 2021 murder
Man indicted in murder investigation posed as concerned citizen of shooting victim
Grant-funded research at UofM examines drinking patterns among young people