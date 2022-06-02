Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department says they have a suspect in custody after a manhunt Thursday morning.

Dozens of Southaven police officers swarmed the area of Church and Getwell Roads in search of an armed robbery suspect.

Officers spotted the suspect at 8:20 running through the neighborhood after they were called to the area for a burglary.

Police say he then broke into a home by shooting the window. A woman was inside and ran out the back of the home.

From there, police treated the home as a barricade situation. A hostage negotiator was able to get the suspect out of the home and into custody.

Brian Parker, 48, was taken into custody. He faces three charges of home invasion and discharging a firearm. Olive Branch Police Department has carjacking and two home invasion charges against him pending as well, SPD says.

Police say Parker also had an outstanding warrant out of Pontotoc County for felony theft.

