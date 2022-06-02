Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Southaven now have a man in custody after being on an hours-long manhunt that led them to a city subdivision.

Police say 48-year-old Brian Parker had an outstanding warrant from Pontotoc County, Mississippi, and it’s believed he’s been on the run for roughly two weeks.

That all ended late Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence captivated residents’ attention near the busy intersection of Getwell Road and Church Road.

Multiple agencies from DeSoto County had blocked off a near-square mile in search for one man.

“We flooded the area with cars, set up a perimeter, deployed canines and drones, aviation units from the Sheriff’s office and started an extensive search for the suspect,” said Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore.

Police say Parker carjacked a vehicle in Olive Branch, a silver BMW coup.

Police set up a perimeter in and around the Brambles subdivision after they spotted the vehicle and Parker on foot nearby.

Investigators tell us that while inside the enclosed perimeter, Parker invaded two homes armed with a weapon – and barricaded himself in a third home.

“He did a home invasion, broke into a residence where a female was inside,” Chief Moore said. “She ran out of the back of the residence. We secured the residence and entered into a barricaded suspect protocol.”

Police say nearby homes were evacuated and businesses were locked down, including Kinder Care daycare.

“I got a message from Kinder Care that they were on lockdown,” said Will Gooch, a Kinder Care parent.

Gooch sat in the parking lot with us, waiting for the OK to get his daughter.

“You’ve got Uvalde and Tulsa fresh on your mind, right? It just happened, and with the inaction in Uvalde and the parents wanting to get in, it’s definitely an unsettling experience,” Gooch said, holding his daughter.

This dad said the scene he arrived to gave him peace of mind that Parker, or anyone for that matter, wasn’t getting into the daycare.

“That’s enough excitement for us for one day,” Gooch said with a laugh.

Authorities later brought in a negotiator to speak with Parker inside the barricaded home.

“The suspect ended up coming out peacefully, giving himself up,” said Chief Moore.

We’re told Parker did discharge his firearm during the manhunt, though no one was injured.

Police say he faces several charges in DeSoto County, as well as a felony burglary charge in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

