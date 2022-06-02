Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, force evacuations

A manhole explosion blew out the windows of a building in Boston's Financial District on Thursday morning. (WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, shattering a window, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital.

The explosions were reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the High Street and Federal Street area in the Financial District. There was no immediate word on the cause.

The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet that two buildings were evacuated and one person was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.

The fire department was also checking area buildings for smoke and possible elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

The emergency response to the area was also causing traffic headaches. Two ramps from Interstate 93 in the area were closed to traffic, according to the state Transportation Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash

Latest News

Serenity Towers
Air conditioning to be restored for residents Friday, Serenity Towers attorney says
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 2, 2022
A family is remembering their loved one who died while swimming at a North Carolina beach over...
Man dies swimming in ocean while on vacation; family says rip currents to blame
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan....
Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings