Man indicted in murder investigation posed as concerned citizen of shooting victim

Bretrue Jackson indicted in Nov. 2021 murder
Bretrue Jackson indicted in Nov. 2021 murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Westwood man believed to be a concerned citizen is now indicted in someone’s murder.

A grand jury indicted 41-year-old Bretrue Jackson on felony counts of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he drove a man he shot to a fire station, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2021; Jackson arrived at a Memphis fire station on Weaver Road with a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The DA’s office says the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson told paramedics that he found the wounded man slumped in a car on Weaver Road at Wester Park and drove him to get help. But after investigating, police were unable to find any evidence of a crime scene or neighbors who heard gunshots, according to investigators.

A week later, two witnesses came forward to report Jackson and the victim got into an argument on the day of the murder at a salvage yard on South Third Street.

One witness told officers he heard three gunshots; another witness said Jackson admitted to shooting the man during an argument and drove him to the fire station pretending to be a concerned citizen, according to the DA’s office.

He is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

