Judge denies new trial for woman accused of killing her children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge denied a new trial for Shanynthia Gardner.

Last year, a judge found Shanynthia Gardner guilty of 20 counts, including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Gardner stabbed four of her children to death in 2016. They ranged in age from 6 months to 4 years old.

Gardner was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, one medical expert found Gardner “mentally defective” at the time of the incident.

The state contends that Gardner was never mentally ill.

