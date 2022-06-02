Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

High pressure takes control and ushers in a drier pattern to end the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front draped across the Mid-South will drift south tonight as high pressure builds in behind it. This will bring an end to the rain and make for a dry and mild end to the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
More afternoon rain or thunder for some areas but not everywhere
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 4 AM CT Thursday, June 2, 2022
Potential tropical system will bring torrential rain to Florida this weekend
et
Thursday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 2, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Showers and storms today will give way to a nice, less humid end to the work week