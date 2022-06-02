High pressure takes control and ushers in a drier pattern to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front draped across the Mid-South will drift south tonight as high pressure builds in behind it. This will bring an end to the rain and make for a dry and mild end to the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.