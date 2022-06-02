Advertise with Us
Grizzlies and Ja Morant win 2 fan balloting awards

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA released the results of its fan balloting for best plays and moments of the Year awards Wednesday. Of the eight total awards, everything from Buzzer Beater of the Year, to Style of the Year, guess how many the Grizzlies win.

Give you a hint...they include, who else, Ja Morant.   

The Grizzlies got the nod for two Plays of the Year and they’re from the same game!

One, is the Dunk of the Year. The Memphis All-Star takes two dribbles and goes way up for the throw down against San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl for the spectacular jam on Feb. 28 in the first half of a Grizzlies win that saw Morant score a career-high 52 points. The other is the Assist of the Year.

That’s the Steven Adams full-court heave to Morant off an inbounds play that Ja deftly turned into a ridiculous alley-oop baseline bucket to beat the buzzer at the half. It’s almost unbelievable to watch from any angle.

So much fun ahead of us watching this team play right here in Memphis next season, and beyond.

