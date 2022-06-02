Advertise with Us
Grant-funded research at UofM examines drinking patterns among young people

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research is underway at the University of Memphis focused on reducing the risks associated with heavy alcohol use among young adults ages 18 to 29.

Dr. James Murphy joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the grant-funded research and how it can help young people who may be interested in learning more about their drink patterns.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

