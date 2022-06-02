Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Top sunscreens to use this summer

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) -Summer holidays and outdoor activities are fast approaching so it’s time to stock up on sunscreen. To help you choose the best lotion or spray, Consumer Reports puts dozens of them to the test.

Consumer Reports tests sunscreens to see how well they protect against two types of UV rays—UVA, which causes aging and skin cancer, and UVB, which causes sunburn.

As part of CR’s testing, sunscreen is applied to subjects’ backs, yes, they agree to this! Then they soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim. The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. And the next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

A top performer that’s also a CR Best Buy is Equate (Walmart) Ultra Lotion SPF 50.

CR also enlists panelists to test sunscreens for scent, feel, and appearance. The tests show several sunscreens that absorb quickly into the skin and leave little to no residue on people of a variety of skin tones.

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray SPF 50 gets kudos from the majority of panelists and also tests well in CR’s overall ratings.

And after numerous recalls of some aerosol sunscreens because of contamination with the chemical benzene, CR looked for benzene in all the aerosol sunscreens it tested. The good news is that all the products tested for benzene came back negative.

To find out if you have a recalled sunscreen spray, go to CR.org/benzene. If you have one, throw it away!

Consumer Reports also recommends that parents choose lotion sunscreens for kids and use sprays only as a last resort, because kids may inhale the spray, which could cause lung irritation.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash

Latest News

Serenity Towers
Air conditioning to be restored for residents Friday, Serenity Towers attorney says
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 2, 2022
Police say 48-year-old Brian Parker had an outstanding warrant from Pontotoc County,...
Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County
Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County
Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County
UofM custodians seek better working conditions
UofM custodians seek better working conditions