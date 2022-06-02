Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Air conditioning to be restored for residents Friday, Serenity Towers attorney says

Apartments mired in court battle over living conditions
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Serenity Towers landed back in court Thursday morning and was hit with yet another $1,000 fine for the 200-plus residents living in unsuitable conditions for months.

In environmental court, code enforcement said Wednesday it conducted another inspection and found more troubling concerns that include bed bugs and a fruit fly infestation in more than 100 rooms.

“We also found mold or mold-like substances in some of their units. Also, you have the smell of mold in the lobby area where we have tenants going down and they’re trying to get relief from the air,” said a representative from code enforcement.

While Serenity’s attorney Ben Sissman didn’t address those issues, he did tell Judge Patrick Dandridge that progress has been made on the more than a months-long project to install parts to all A/C units.

Sissman said residents can expect relief by Friday.

“The Freon is here, and once they do that everybody believes that they’ll turn it on and it will start working,” said Sissman.

Despite possibly making a small step forward, Serenity Towers still has a lot of work to do, like restoring hot water to residents--which Sissman says parts won’t arrive for another 14-16 weeks.

An essential living necessity that won’t be fixed for months and leaving one resident who did not want to be identified feeling stuck and his health and safety concerns neglected.

“I feel kind of crummy about it, but also there’s The problem of not having that much money so that becomes difficult,” said a Serenity Towers resident.

Serenity Towers is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday morning with a status report progress of providing residents with an alternative until the part for the boiler arrives.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Brian Parker
Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Memphis Police Department
Council requests MPD decline escort during Trump’s visit
Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 2, 2022
Police say 48-year-old Brian Parker had an outstanding warrant from Pontotoc County,...
Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County
Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County
Manhunt ends with man in custody in DeSoto County
UofM custodians seek better working conditions
UofM custodians seek better working conditions