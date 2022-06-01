What’s a bioswale? First of its kind opens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first-of-its-kind construction project is coming to Memphis.

The first bioswale will be located at the corner of Tutwiler Avenue and National Street.

What’s a bioswale? It’s part of a “green” infrastructure that adds plants and other permeable material in drainage systems, improving water quality and reducing the amount of storm water that flows into storm drains.

“And what goes into the storm water system is cleaner and lower volume than what came into the bioswale,” Dane Forlines with Heights Community Development Corp. said.

The project also includes painted curb extensions and traffic markers, intended to improve traffic safety--especially for pedestrians.

Officials hope the bioswale will spark interest in creating more throughout the area.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.