Stax legends call out Trump over song usage at NRA convention

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative...
President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pair of Memphis music legends are upset over their song being used after former President Donald Trump’s speech.

The song “Hold On, I’m Coming” was played at the conclusion of Trump’s speech at the National Rifle Association conference in Houston.

The song, recorded by Sam & Dave at Stax in 1966, was written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter.

Hayes’ estate took to Twitter to express frustration with the song’s usage.

Porter also took to Twitter to call out the song’s usage.

“Hell to the No! I did Not and would NOT approve of them using the song for any of his purposes! I also know Isaac’s estate wouldn’t approve as well!”

The conference was held less than one week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

