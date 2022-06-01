Stax legends call out Trump over song usage at NRA convention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pair of Memphis music legends are upset over their song being used after former President Donald Trump’s speech.

The song “Hold On, I’m Coming” was played at the conclusion of Trump’s speech at the National Rifle Association conference in Houston.

The song, recorded by Sam & Dave at Stax in 1966, was written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter.

Hayes’ estate took to Twitter to express frustration with the song’s usage.

The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve and would NEVER approve the use of “Hold on I’m coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at this weekends @NRA convention.



Our condolences go out to the victims and families of #Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere. — Isaac Hayes (@isaachayes) May 28, 2022

Porter also took to Twitter to call out the song’s usage.

“Hell to the No! I did Not and would NOT approve of them using the song for any of his purposes! I also know Isaac’s estate wouldn’t approve as well!”

The conference was held less than one week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.