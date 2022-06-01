Reward increased to 20k for Midtown woman shot outside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After more than three weeks of no answers, Mallory Morgan’s family is boosting their reward to $18,000 to help solve her case.

“These things just shouldn’t happen and people who are doing them should be in jail and being there to stay,” said Buddy Chapman, Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby-County CrimeStoppers.

Chapman says the organization is looking for information leading to a suspect’s arrest that gunned down 27-year-old Mallory Morgan outside of her apartment on May 12th.

“Somebody out there knows who did this. Even if they weren’t there and see it happen people talk, things get around and somebody knows who did it.”

Morgan’s family made a large donation of $18,000 - something Chapman said doesn’t happen often to help track down an anonymous tip.

“We don’t know who you are. We don’t know anything about you, you are a number to us and that’s it,” said Chapman. “And we’d tell you where to be and when to be there and we ask you your number and that’s it.”

With the $18,000 donated by the family, $2,000 from Crimestoppers will be added, bringing the total amount to $20,000.

“This case is important, the $20,000 is important. But what overrides all of that is Memphis needs to say enough is enough,” said Chapman.

Anyone with information can contact the 24/7 anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.