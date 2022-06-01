Redbirds fall at Charlotte despite three home runs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are on fire lately coming off a hot Memorial Day Weekend at home having won four in a row. The Redbirds were on the road Tuesday night opening a six-game set at Charlotte.

The Redbirds are 3rd in the International League, taking on a Knights team that’s struggling in the IL East at 17-31.

Memphis was not off to a good start in this one, trailing 9-1 going into the 5th. But the Boys from BB King street start bombing their way back.

Paul DeJong got his bat in gear with two on. The shot went to left field going all the way to the wall.

It was scored as a 2-run double, and the Redbirds are on the road trailing 9-3.

In the 6th inning, big hitter Luken Baker was up to bat. It was Baker’s 9th dinger of the year -- a 2-run shot.

It was the 76th homer of the season for the Birds leading all the minors in balls hit out of the park.

That made it 9-5. Charlotte added another run but so did the Birds. Connor Capel up in the 6th with the kiss to the other side of the wall in right -- a solo shot to make in 10-7.

A couple more runs for the Knights, and another Home Run for Memphis.

The Birds added another screamer tagged for the promised land in the 8th. That’s all she wrote though.

Redbirds go down. Final Score..14-7. Same Teams Wednesday, first pitch 5:30 p.m. in Charlotte.

