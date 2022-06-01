Penny Hardaway to open restaurant on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is getting into the food business.

The Memphis head men’s basketball coach will soon be opening Penny’s Nitty Gritty inside The Westin on Beale Street.

“I wanted a concept that would serve the best food to my family, friends, and visitors to Memphis. I wanted people who come to the restaurant to have a first-class experience,” Hardaway said in a press release. “When I tasted food from the menu, I was blown away, and I know others will be too.”

The menu has been curated by Chef Elizabeth A. Rodgers and will feature specialty dishes including collard green fondue and the Penny Loaf.

