Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
By KY3 staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri husband has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting the man he says his wife was having an affair with, according to police.

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Joe Newburn, 57.

Dedmon told investigators he is a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville.

Investigators said Dedmon drove to a restaurant Saturday afternoon to contact his wife. When he arrived, he found his wife eating lunch with Newburn. Dedmon confronted Newburn, saying he and the woman were having an affair, authorities said. Police said Dedmon then shot Newburn three times.

Newburn was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Dedmon was arrested shortly after the deadly shooting. Investigators seized the gun he used.

He is being held without bond.

