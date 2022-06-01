Mempho Fest sets daily lineups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mempho Fest lineup is set for three days this fall.

The first day, Friday, September 30, will be headlined by The Black Keys and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Saturday will be headlined by Widespread Panic and Portugal the Man.

And Sunday will be headlined by Widespread Panic and Wilco.

Tickets are on sale now. You can click here to purchase them or see the full lineup.

