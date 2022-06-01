‘Love and Peace Unity Walk’ set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An event to curb violence on the streets of Memphis is set for this weekend and Wednesday, organizers came together to share details.

Concerned Citizens of Westwood, along with Stevie Moore, the founder of “Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives,” announced the second annual “Love and Peace Unity Walk.”

The walk is an anti-gun violence community initiative taking place this Saturday.

Moore, who lost his own son to gun violence, gave an impassioned plea for Mid-Southerners to join the walk and make change.

“Let’s say enough is enough. The community’s got to get involved. We got to stop this madness going on in our community. Yes we can. Yes we can,” Moore said.

The Love and Peace Unity Walk starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church-Westwood.

