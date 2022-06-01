Advertise with Us
June kicks off Seven Second Freeze Challenge

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new challenge the National Headache Foundation (NHF) hopes will go viral on social media.

It is called on the Seven Second Freeze Challenge and created to raise awareness on the impact of migraines and headaches.

The #NHFreeze challenge kicks off in the month of June.

Tom Dabertin, CEO & Executive Director of the National Headache Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the work they are doing and why this campaign is so important.

“The Seven Second Freeze Challenge is designed to draw awareness of the impact that chronic headache has on more than 40 million American adults,” Dabertin said.  “It is patterned after the wildly successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of a few years ago, but not as disruptive as the Ice Bucket Challenge where participants had to change clothes following participation.”

To participate, all you must do is record yourself drinking a 16-ounce frozen drink in 30 seconds, post it to social media, and nominate 3 to 5 others to participate in the challenge.

Those tagged will have 24 hours to complete the challenge and if you fail you are encouraged to donate $20 to the National Headache Foundation.

Click here for more information or to donate.

NHF is a non-profit and donations are tax deductible.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

