How barriers and stigmas of PTSD are keeping war veterans from seeking help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wounded Warrior Project is working to break barriers and stigmas surrounding PTSD to help soldiers returning from active duty.

According to data from the 2021 Annual Warrior Survey, near 1 in 5 soldiers report difficulty getting care for mental health.

Ryan Kules with the Wounded Warrior Project and Army Veteran Yolanda Poullard joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why this is so common and the resources out there.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.