Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

How barriers and stigmas of PTSD are keeping war veterans from seeking help

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wounded Warrior Project is working to break barriers and stigmas surrounding PTSD to help soldiers returning from active duty.

According to data from the 2021 Annual Warrior Survey, near 1 in 5 soldiers report difficulty getting care for mental health.

Ryan Kules with the Wounded Warrior Project and Army Veteran Yolanda Poullard joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why this is so common and the resources out there.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Caught on camera: Auto theft at Memphis store
Caught on camera: Woman attacked after car crash
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake occured just after 3:30 AM CT Tuesday, May 31, 2022 near Newbern, TN.
Earthquake rattles Dyer County early Tuesday
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement

Latest News

Why the hurricane season could impact already high gas prices
Why the hurricane season could impact already high gas prices
Why the hurricane season could impact already high gas prices
June kicks off National Headache Foundation’s Seven Second Freeze Challenge
June kicks off Seven Second Freeze Challenge
June kicks off National Headache Foundation’s Seven Second Freeze Challenge