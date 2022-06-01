Advertise with Us
Hells Angels shoot Vagos bikers on highway; several injured, police say

Report: Hells Angels shoot Vagos motorcycle members on a highway near Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club reportedly attacked a group of bikers from a rival club over Memorial Day weekend on a highway outside of Las Vegas.

Authorities said the shooting took place on U.S. 95 in Henderson, about 25 minutes from Las Vegas, where seven people were injured, as reported by KVVU.

According to a Henderson Police Department arrest report, Hells Angels members shot two Vagos members on the highway. Six people were transported to the hospital, with two suffering critical injuries. Another person was also self-transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henderson police said Richard Devries, 66, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were arrested in the shooting and have Hells Angels motorcycle club connections.

Police said Vagos members were riding the Flags Over Dam ride that day that started in Boulder City. The group was at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery when Hells Angels bikers were also seen.

According to the police report, five bikers from the Hells Angels drove through the cemetery and began to cause problems.

Later, the Vagos riders were reportedly traveling on the highway when multiple Hells Angels members rode up to them, according to police. The Hells Angels bikers then began to kick Vagos riders, and a Hells Angels member stood up on a motorcycle and began shooting.

Boulder City police said multiple Hells Angels members were at a cafe earlier that day. They identified the members as Devries, the Hells Angels Las Vegas chapter president, and Alo and Smith as Hells Angels prospects. A fourth Hells Angels member was also listed as being at the cafe.

According to the police report, authorities used cellphone data to track the movement of the select Hells Angel bikers that placed them on the highway at the location and time of the shooting.

Devries, Alo and Smith face multiple charges from the incident that include six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Officials did not release any further immediate details on the condition of the people injured.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

