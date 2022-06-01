Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Grizzlies ramp up pre-draft workouts

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the finals now set in the NBA Playoffs, the Draft is less than a month away. The Memphis Grizzlies are picking up the pace in their pre-draft workouts, bringing in a couple of players with name recognition, either from their school or personally.

Duke Forward Wendell Moore, Jr. is generating the most conversation so far. The 6′5″, 213-pound forward is leaving the Blue Devils after his junior season.

A season that earned national honors as the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award winner.

Moore improved every season at Duke, finishing with Career High averages of 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4. assists. 

He improved his long-range shooting, hitting better than 41% of his 3-point attempts after canning just 28% in his first two years. He hit 50% from the floor overall. 

The Blue Devils’ team captain is rated as the No. 35 over pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft. Moore is a Versatile athlete who can play on the ball, as a slasher, and is a solid defender who routinely took on the top defensive Assignment.

The Griz also working out Alabama Point Guard J.D. Davison.

Davison, who strongly considered the University of Memphis as his college choice, is skipping the Tide after his freshman season. 

He averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists at Bama last season. Davison played in all 33 games, starting six.

His quickness and smarts with the ball had him initially listed as a projected First Round Pick. The Grizzlies may need a backup point with the status of Tyus Jones up in the air as an unrestricted free agent.  The Grizz has three picks in the NBA Draft, which is set for June 23.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Caught on camera: Auto theft at Memphis store
Caught on camera: Woman attacked after car crash
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake occured just after 3:30 AM CT Tuesday, May 31, 2022 near Newbern, TN.
Earthquake rattles Dyer County early Tuesday
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement

Latest News

Memphis Redbirds
Redbirds fall at Charlotte despite three home runs
DeAndre Williams
DeAndre Williams coming back to Tigers
Ole Miss baseball punches postseason ticket; Tennessee gets #1 seed
Tigers snag shot-swatting transfer ‘K.O.’ from UT Arlington