Grizzlies ramp up pre-draft workouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the finals now set in the NBA Playoffs, the Draft is less than a month away. The Memphis Grizzlies are picking up the pace in their pre-draft workouts, bringing in a couple of players with name recognition, either from their school or personally.

Duke Forward Wendell Moore, Jr. is generating the most conversation so far. The 6′5″, 213-pound forward is leaving the Blue Devils after his junior season.

A season that earned national honors as the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award winner.

Moore improved every season at Duke, finishing with Career High averages of 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4. assists.

He improved his long-range shooting, hitting better than 41% of his 3-point attempts after canning just 28% in his first two years. He hit 50% from the floor overall.

The Blue Devils’ team captain is rated as the No. 35 over pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft. Moore is a Versatile athlete who can play on the ball, as a slasher, and is a solid defender who routinely took on the top defensive Assignment.

The Griz also working out Alabama Point Guard J.D. Davison.

Davison, who strongly considered the University of Memphis as his college choice, is skipping the Tide after his freshman season.

He averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists at Bama last season. Davison played in all 33 games, starting six.

His quickness and smarts with the ball had him initially listed as a projected First Round Pick. The Grizzlies may need a backup point with the status of Tyus Jones up in the air as an unrestricted free agent. The Grizz has three picks in the NBA Draft, which is set for June 23.

