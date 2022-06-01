Flight instructor stresses safety after deadly plane crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three plane crashes in the span of five days flight instructors are encouraging people to take the necessary safety precautions before hitting the sky.

Leo Montgomery is a flight instructor at the Jonesboro Airport, and he said getting your pilot’s license is not easy to do.

“We train really hard it’s a pretty rigorous thing to get your license,” said Montgomery. “You really have to think no one is going to get their license until they are ready.”

Montgomery stressed the importance of making sure you are both physically and mentally able to fly before getting in the plane, adding there is a checklist all pilots should go through.

“We have to go through a whole checklist for just ourselves every time we think about flying,” said Montgomery. “Asking ourselves questions like, am I sick? am I stressed? do I have alcohol in my system?”

Montgomery said it’s important to know if you don’t pass that internal checklist don’t get in the air even if it’s for a job

“You know whenever you start doing things for jobs and flying for a job there’s a bit more weight to the decisions you make,” said Montgomery.

Those decisions could be what determines whether you have a safe flight.

At this time the reasons behind the past couple of crashes are unknown, but Montgomery said all it takes is one small error when you’re thousands of feet in the air to create a dangerous situation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.