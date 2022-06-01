Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The first 2022 Atlantic tropical depression or storm likely to form this week

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 8 AM CT Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 8 AM CT Wednesday, June 1, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GULF COAST (WMC) - As the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially kicks off, there is a disturbance that bears watching.

An area of low pressure producing a disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning could become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across South Florida and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

The latest long range models are showing rainfall totals between 3 to 7 inches possible across South Florida with locally higher amounts with any training of showers or thunderstorms this weekend.

The latest long range models are showing rainfall totals between 3 to 7 inches possible across South Florida with locally higher amounts with any training of showers or thunderstorms this weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Just like in recent years, this year’s hurricane season is expected to be “above average.”

Below is the list of 2022 Tropical Cyclone Names.

2022 Tropical Cyclone Names
2022 Tropical Cyclone Names

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

