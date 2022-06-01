Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on gangs, along with the readers response.

Tonyaa also talked about her upcoming column on a proposed county ordinance that would allow felons to serve on volunteer boards.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

