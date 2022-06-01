Advertise with Us
DeAndre Williams coming back to Tigers

DeAndre Williams
DeAndre Williams(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Forward DeAndre Williams announced on his Twitter feed late Wednesday night he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft as an early entrant and will return to the Memphis Tigers Basketball team.

Williams has been the heart and soul of Tiger Basketball for the past two years. When he’s on the floor, the Tigers usually win.

Williams averaged 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers last season, shooting 56% from the floor.

