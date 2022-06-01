A couple rounds of showers or storms on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach 90 or so with heat index readings in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms early with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers or a few thunderstorms in the morning with drier conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: It looks hot with an isolated shower or storm possible each afternoon from Tuesday through Friday with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

