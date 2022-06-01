Cold front brings rain and thunderstorms and a brief break from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching cold front will keep showers and thunderstorms in the area tonight and tomorrow. A few storms could be strong to severe capable of producing heavy rain, intense lightning, and hail. That will be followed by cooler and drier pattern to end the week and start the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with s Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.