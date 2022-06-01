8 pounds of cocaine seized during I-40 traffic stop

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement seized nearly nine pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop on I-40.

The stop happened at the Fayette and Shelby county line Wednesday.

Officers pulled over an SUV and found 8.8 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $500,000, hidden in a speaker box.

Isael Martinez Cabrera, 26, from Dallas was arrested and charged with delivering cocaine, following too close and no drivers license.

Police say the shipment was headed toward Brentwood, Tennessee, from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.