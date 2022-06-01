17-year-old indicted in Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen was indicted Wednesday for the murder and attempted robbery of a man at a gas station in Parkway Village last year.

Records show a grand jury indicted 17-year-old Jaylen Jordan on counts of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the shooting was at a gas station on South Perkins and Cottonwood Road on Sept. 30, 2021. Jordan, then 16, and a friend approached the victim and attempted to rob him as he exited his car.

When the victim resisted, the DA’s office says, Jordan shot him multiple times.

The 43-year-old victim died on the scene.

After a Juvenile Court hearing earlier this year, Jordan was transferred to Shelby County Jail. He is being held on a $350,00 bond.

His accomplice’s case was handled in Juvenile Court, according to the DA’s office.

