Bluff City Life
1 injured in overnight shooting on Poplar Ave.

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street Wednesday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m.

One person was rushed to the hospital.

We are working to find out more information about the case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

