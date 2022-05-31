Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to our next cold front and the change that follows

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s warm and a bit humid now, but an approaching cold front will bring rain and cooler temperature before the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light Southwest wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

