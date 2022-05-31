What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis, including kicking off Juneteenth celebration in the month of June.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Memphis Juneteenth Baby Show Empowerment Luncheon coming up on June 5.

She also talked about Juneteenth the Musical set for Friday, June 10.

Click here for more Juneteenth events coming up this month.

