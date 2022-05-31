Advertise with Us
WATCH: Home swept away amid Alaska river flooding

As flooding on the Copper River continues to wreak havoc on those in the Glennallen area, a home was swept away by the currents on Monday morning.
By Connor Matteson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A video captured the moment an entire home in Alaska was swept away as a result of river flooding on Monday.

The video obtained by Alaska’s News Source showed the house being taken downstream on the Copper River in Glennallen, which is about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.

People who live along the river like Daniel Chappell, have been dealing with erosion for more than a week. Chappell believes six other homes are in jeopardy of being taken by the river.

He was able to move his own home back a few feet, but the banks are eroding by several feet per day, which means he is still at risk.

“It doesn’t look like the river is going to make any changes to our advantage, so we don’t know exactly what to do at this point,” Chappell said.

Ron Nordquist, who has owned a cabin since 1992, had to move everything out over the weekend as he prepares for the worst.

“It’s very sentimental,” Nordquist said. “We’ve been going up there. We’ve got a fish wheel and fishing on the river. We spend a great deal of our time up there in the summertime.”

Other parts of the Copper River Basin region are under a flood advisory, mainly from high-volume snowmelt.

“Thirty-some years I’ve been living here, and nothing like this has ever occurred, so it’s just taking a little to get my mind wrapped around,” Chappell said.

Chappell says the community is running without electricity, sewage services, water or sleep, as over the last week, many have been working around the clock to try and keep people safe and at the same time save their homes.

“I need a little mental health at this point just to see if I’m thinking clearly or not, but I am having trouble helping everybody else and helping myself,” Chappell said. “I mean, we don’t have time to sit around, think about things and make a lot of decisions.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

