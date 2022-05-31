Tennessee State Parks to host free guided hikes Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of National Trails Day, free guided hikes will be offered at all 56 state parks in Tennessee this weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, state parks will offer a variety of ranger-led hikes, night hikes, history hikes or trail clean-up hikes for the event.

“With more than 1,300 miles of trails ranging from easy, paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways, we have something for everyone,” a spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as National Trails Day celebrates its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebrate their 86th anniversary.

“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks, especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”

Some parks will hose special post-hike celebrations, according to a spokesperson. Participants in the hikes are encouraged to share photos they take through social media with tags #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.

A full schedule of the events can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.