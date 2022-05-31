Advertise with Us
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom

A pharmacy owner in Stoddard County is accused of recording women in the bathroom without their knowledge.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A pharmacy owner is accused of recording women in the bathroom without their knowledge.

Bruce Dovin, 51, was charged with four counts of first-degree invasion of privacy.

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding a hidden camera video that was taken inside the employee bathroom of Advance Pharmacy.

In the video, they say the owner of the pharmacy, Dovin, is seen setting up the camera; however, no employees were on that video.

Officers served a search warrant at Jovin’s home and examined his cellphone.

According to court documents, officers found a password-protected application with three hidden camera videos that were taken in the pharmacy’s bathroom.

They said the videos showed adult women using the restroom.

Court documents state the videos contained a total of two identified victims. They said Dovin was visible on each video setting up the camera, concealing it and then later retrieving it.

During an interview, Dovin reportedly confessed to creating the recordings.

His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, May 31.

