Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday is a big day for medical marijuana supporters in Mississippi. June 1, 2022 is the first day patients may submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in the Magnolia State. Businesses will also be able to apply for licenses.

Licensing for medical cannabis dispensaries only will begin July 1 through the state Department of Revenue.

Once the application process begins, there will be a 30-day approval time for licensure applications, and a five-day approval time for program patients. All applications will go through the Mississippi State Health Department and require a physician’s approval.

Click here to view a pre-application checklist of documents and information you’ll need to start your application.

As a reminder, participation in the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program hinges on patients having at least one of the following medical conditions:

cancer

Parkinson’s disease

Huntington’s disease

muscular dystrophy

glaucoma

spastic quadriplegia

positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

hepatitis

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Crohn’s disease

ulcerative colitis

sickle-cell anemia

Alzheimer’s disease

agitation of dementia

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

autism

pain refractory to appropriate opioid management

diabetic/peripheral neuropathy

spinal cord disease or severe injury

Also qualifying is a chronic terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:

cachexia or wasting syndrome

chronic pain

severe or intractable nausea

seizures

severe and persistent muscle spasms including, but not limited to, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

For more details on applying for a medical marijuana card, visit the Mississippi State Health Department’s website at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/30,0,425.html

Companies are already offering their services, for a price, to help Mississippi patients obtain medical marijuana cards. The “Ride to Wellness” program started five years ago in Oklahoma and is now available in Mississippi. Click here to learn more about how the program works and how much its services cost.

