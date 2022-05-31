Advertise with Us
Missing man’s body recovered and identified after boat capsizes in lake on Memorial Day

The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain was recovered.
By Jesse Brooks, Kaitlin Rust and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The body of a man that went missing after a boat capsized at a Louisiana lake on Memorial Day has been recovered and identified according to authorities.

The body of 33-year-old native Kevin Childs was recovered after authorities conducted a search at Lake Pontchartrain near Mandeville, Louisiana, said Ponchatoula’s Darrell Williams, owner of the 31-foot cigarette boat. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office confirmed Childs’ identity Tuesday morning.

Williams said that Childs was visiting the area from California and had never been on a boat before.

Williams said he has no idea what happened, noting that he took the boat out a few weeks ago and it was fine. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, he and five other friends were out on the boat for not even 15 minutes to get some dinner when the back end started to take on water.

Williams said that he got everyone situated with a life jacket except for himself and he held onto the hull of the boat that was still sticking up.

Everyone was floating in the water but Childs did not have the life jacket fastened properly and was struggling and panicking in the rough waters. He slipped out of the jacket and slipped under.

The men had to wait 45 minutes to be rescued. A Good Samaritan noticed Williams waving his T-shirt and took their boat out to rescue them.

Williams said Childs just had a baby two weeks ago and that everyone involved today is devastated.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Marine Division responders were dispatched to the scene, just west of the cabins at Fontainebleau State Park.

Deputies with the Marine Division assisted Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries in the search.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

