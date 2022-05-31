Advertise with Us
Miss. Blood Services anticipates drastic drop in summer donations

By Ashley Garner
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Blood Services is pleading with the public to donate blood.

This summer, the blood bank said it’s anticipating a drastic drop in donations.

Mississippi Blood Services is urging donors to help build up its supply now.

“In Mississippi, hundreds of pints of blood are needed every day,” MBS says. ”That means: friends, your spouse, your children, your children’s friends, coworkers, fellow church or synagogue members, fellow teammates, even you are a probable recipient of the blood resources of Mississippi Blood Services.”

Donors will receive a variety of incentives at blood drives as well as donation centers.

Beginning May 1, all donors at all locations & blood drives will be entered into a monthly $1,000 VISA Gift Card drawing!

There will be 4 winners total – one for May, June, July, and August!

Other items, including everything from hats to shirts to cups and more, will also be given away throughout the summer!

MBS hopes these incentives will get more donors to donate and help save lives.

