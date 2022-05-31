Memphis Police Department to host hiring expo Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is gearing up for another hiring expo this weekend.

The expo will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memphis Police headquarters, at 170 N. Main Street.

It’s part of the department’s effort to increase the number of police officers on the force.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls the city’s violent crime problem the “hardest and most challenging obstacle” he’s faced in office.

Solving it, Strickland says, can’t be done without the police.

“If we’re going to get a handle on our decades-old challenge with violent crime, we must have a qualified and fully-staffed police department,” Strickland said to the Memphis City Council.

As of April 30, the city had 1,933 officers on the force, according to the Memphis Data Hub.

That’s short of the 2,300 goal Strickland’s administration set.

On Tuesday, Action News 5 sat down with Assistant Memphis Police Chief Shawn Davis, who’s leading MPD’s recruitment efforts.

“What we’ve seen from a recruitment standpoint thus far is that our biggest client has really come from the metro area right here in Memphis,” said Jones.

Jones says he hopes for a large turnout at the hiring expo Saturday.

“Each time we’ve had more than 100 people to come out,” said Jones. “We have more than 300 jobs, so we’re looking for a lot of people to come out so we can fill those positions.”

Critics, though, accuse police departments nationwide, including MPD, of relaxing hiring standards to attract more recruits.

Last week, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis told the city council MPD had “modified” some of its hiring standards, including some physical requirements.

“The majority of our people that we hire are millennials,” said Jones, noting things have changed considerably compared to when he became a police officer 30 years ago.

Jones says it’s important for MPD to evolve with society.

“First of all, everything evolves. The world evolves, business evolves, every single thing evolves. We’re evolving,” said Jones. “But we’re not changing standards. They still have to pass the test. They still have to, you know, sit in the classroom. They still have to do the work. But things evolve, and we’re evolving with it.”

Jones also hopes a $51,000 annual salary, a $15,000 signing bonus, and other benefits will help attract new recruits.

Jones said those interested in a career as an MPD officer can do a lot of good as a public servant and help bring about change.

“People want to do good in their community,” said Jones. “They want to be the change that they want to see. They want to make the city a safe place and be a part of that and be a part of that change.”

