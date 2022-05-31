Man charged after woman ran over, legs ‘nearly severed’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man accused of attacking a woman and causing severe injuries.

The attack happened on May 20. Officers were called to check a field around the area of Preston Street. There, they found only a cell phone.

Several hours later, officers were called to the hospital where a woman told her a man attacked her.

Richard Erby was later identified as the suspect.

Police say Erby followed the victim to a home on Preston and grabbed her, threw her phone and hit her. He then chased her into the field in his vehicle and ran her over, police say.

The victim was hit by the vehicle several times.

Police say Erby then hit her several times with a pickaxe, nearly severing her legs and fracturing her arms.

Erby is also accused in another incident where he threatened a man with an assault rifle and shooting another person twice in the buttocks.

Erby is charged with attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury. He’s also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, especially aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

