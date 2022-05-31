Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man charged after woman ran over, legs ‘nearly severed’

Richard Erby
Richard Erby(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man accused of attacking a woman and causing severe injuries.

The attack happened on May 20. Officers were called to check a field around the area of Preston Street. There, they found only a cell phone.

Several hours later, officers were called to the hospital where a woman told her a man attacked her.

Richard Erby was later identified as the suspect.

Police say Erby followed the victim to a home on Preston and grabbed her, threw her phone and hit her. He then chased her into the field in his vehicle and ran her over, police say.

The victim was hit by the vehicle several times.

Police say Erby then hit her several times with a pickaxe, nearly severing her legs and fracturing her arms.

Erby is also accused in another incident where he threatened a man with an assault rifle and shooting another person twice in the buttocks.

Erby is charged with attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury. He’s also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, especially aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jordan Demilt
Man arrested for exposing self, assaulting employee at Red Hook restaurant
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
The plane crashed near Dacus Lake
1 dead in plane crash near Dacus Lake
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

Latest News

WSMV homeless housing project
Nashville’s first permanent homeless housing breaks ground
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia
Tennessee State Parks to host free guided hikes Saturday
Covington Mayor Justin Hanson
Covington Mayor will not seek re-election