Hot and humid for now, but a cold front is on the way

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures warmed well above average Monday afternoon and will do so again today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that brings rain and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 86
  • NORMAL LOW: 67

Send us your weather pictures!

AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy with highs near 90. Expect a south wind at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

